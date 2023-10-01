Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 49.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VMC traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.02. 717,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,216. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

