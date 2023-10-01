Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

