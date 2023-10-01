Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 19,787,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

