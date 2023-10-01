Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $212.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.