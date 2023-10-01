Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

