Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

