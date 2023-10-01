Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is apricus wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

