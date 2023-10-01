Truist Financial Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $54.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

