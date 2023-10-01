Truist Financial Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $61.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE:PB opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

