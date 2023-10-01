Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.51 and its 200-day moving average is $394.49.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.