Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 255,709 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43,785.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,709 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

