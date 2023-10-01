The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SO opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

