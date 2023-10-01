TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.