StockNews.com Downgrades Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Aegis reissued a hold rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

