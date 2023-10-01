Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

