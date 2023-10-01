St. James Investment Company LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.