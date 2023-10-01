Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150,816 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

