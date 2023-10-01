Short Interest in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Grows By 28.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 6.60. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Our Latest Report on TMCI

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.