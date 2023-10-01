Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.99. 1,876,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

