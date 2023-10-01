Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $121,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.