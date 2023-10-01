Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $510.94. 1,499,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,437. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.