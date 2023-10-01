Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.