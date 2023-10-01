Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 923,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,876. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

