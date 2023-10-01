Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $47.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

