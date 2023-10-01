Roth Mkm Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $502.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $482.00 to $502.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $572.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

