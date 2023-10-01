River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 534,917 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 534,917 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

