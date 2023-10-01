Reviewing Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Altarea SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -37.28% -8.68% -3.02% Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Altarea SCA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $387.39 million 3.92 -$52.07 million ($1.32) -12.50 Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Altarea SCA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veris Residential and Altarea SCA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 3 0 2.60 Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veris Residential presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

