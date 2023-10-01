Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) vs. Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Head to Head Analysis

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Oil and Hammerhead Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Oil $1.58 billion 1.85 $164.30 million $0.17 18.59 Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.67 $173.15 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Premier Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier Oil and Hammerhead Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Oil has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Oil and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -8.90% -4.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Premier Oil beats Hammerhead Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

