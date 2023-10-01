Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,275.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

