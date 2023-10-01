Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,203,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

