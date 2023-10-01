PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

PYPL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 10,550,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,720,931. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

