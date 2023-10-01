Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $54.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.11.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parsons has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

