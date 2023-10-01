Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.28). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

