Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

