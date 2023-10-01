Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.37.

Ovintiv Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OVV opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

