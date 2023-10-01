Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,318. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

