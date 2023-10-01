Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,935,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

