Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.