Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,098 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

