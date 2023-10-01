Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,487 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 21.09% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $116.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

