Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,083.95. 252,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,912. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,090.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2,804.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

