Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

