Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,078,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,422,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,138.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

