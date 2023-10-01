Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

