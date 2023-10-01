Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$83.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.43. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$70.69 and a 1 year high of C$120.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.79 by C($0.39). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of C$15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 7.3563319 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

