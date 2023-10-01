National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,766,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

