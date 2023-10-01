McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. 3,367,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

