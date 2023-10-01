Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

