Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $537.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.65 and a 200 day moving average of $455.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

