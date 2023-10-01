Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average is $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.